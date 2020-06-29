3209 Ridge Towne Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo located in highly desirable Downtown Duluth! Open, light-filled floor plan features hardwood floors that shine throughout. Updated kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, and views to the spacious family room and walk-out balcony. Living/dining room combo. Spacious master suite with updated tile shower, double vanities, and a walk-in closet. Additional bed and bath. Separate laundry room. Two assigned parking spaces. Minutes from Shopping, Dining, Amphitheater, and Parks!