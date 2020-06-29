All apartments in Duluth
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

3209 Ridge Towne Place

3209 Ridge Towne Place · No Longer Available
Location

3209 Ridge Towne Place, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo located in highly desirable Downtown Duluth! Open, light-filled floor plan features hardwood floors that shine throughout. Updated kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, and views to the spacious family room and walk-out balcony. Living/dining room combo. Spacious master suite with updated tile shower, double vanities, and a walk-in closet. Additional bed and bath. Separate laundry room. Two assigned parking spaces. Minutes from Shopping, Dining, Amphitheater, and Parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Ridge Towne Place have any available units?
3209 Ridge Towne Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 Ridge Towne Place have?
Some of 3209 Ridge Towne Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Ridge Towne Place currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Ridge Towne Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Ridge Towne Place pet-friendly?
No, 3209 Ridge Towne Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3209 Ridge Towne Place offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Ridge Towne Place offers parking.
Does 3209 Ridge Towne Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3209 Ridge Towne Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Ridge Towne Place have a pool?
No, 3209 Ridge Towne Place does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Ridge Towne Place have accessible units?
No, 3209 Ridge Towne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Ridge Towne Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 Ridge Towne Place has units with dishwashers.
