2118 Hailston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

MUST SEE! 2-story brick townhome. Well maintain with lots of daylight. 3 bed/2.5 bath has lots to offer. 2 car garage. Huge master suite features, double vanity, sep shower/tub, walk-in closet, view to private backyard. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main. Open kit w/ maple cabinets, granite countertop, breakfast area and breakfast bar. Cozy fireside family room with view to private backyard. Swim Community. Easy access to excellent schools, malls, restaurant, Marta, 85, 985, 285 & lots more. WON'T LAST! MOVE-IN READY!