Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:35 AM

2118 Hailston Drive

2118 Hailston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2118 Hailston Lane, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
MUST SEE! 2-story brick townhome. Well maintain with lots of daylight. 3 bed/2.5 bath has lots to offer. 2 car garage. Huge master suite features, double vanity, sep shower/tub, walk-in closet, view to private backyard. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main. Open kit w/ maple cabinets, granite countertop, breakfast area and breakfast bar. Cozy fireside family room with view to private backyard. Swim Community. Easy access to excellent schools, malls, restaurant, Marta, 85, 985, 285 & lots more. WON'T LAST! MOVE-IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Hailston Drive have any available units?
2118 Hailston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 Hailston Drive have?
Some of 2118 Hailston Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Hailston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Hailston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Hailston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2118 Hailston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 2118 Hailston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2118 Hailston Drive offers parking.
Does 2118 Hailston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Hailston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Hailston Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2118 Hailston Drive has a pool.
Does 2118 Hailston Drive have accessible units?
No, 2118 Hailston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Hailston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2118 Hailston Drive has units with dishwashers.

