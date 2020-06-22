All apartments in Duluth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest

1995 Chattahoochee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1995 Chattahoochee Drive, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
JUST REDUCED & READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, freshly painted with new flooring throughout. The main level is complete with family room w/fireplace, separate living and dining areas. Newly upgraded kitchen with white cabinets, island, granite counter tops and a stainless steel Samsung appliance package. The upstairs features a large master bedroom, three secondary bedrooms, and laundry with washer/dryer included. Private backyard with patio. Walking distance to an abundance of shopping and restaurants.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest have any available units?
1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest have?
Some of 1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1995 Chattahoochee Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
