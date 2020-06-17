All apartments in Druid Hills
Druid Hills, GA
834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:04 PM

834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne

834 Clifton Heights Lane Northeast · (404) 932-5771
Location

834 Clifton Heights Lane Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30329

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
The most enviable address in the Emory area! Exclusive exec townhome boasts the comforts of 21st-Century construction & convenient lifestyle at the epicenter of Atlanta's best Live-Learn-Work-Play n'hood. Fully-furn'd w/ elevator & luxury at each level! Expansive main suite w/ spa bath; sunny chef's kitchen open to din/liv rms; terrace w/ views; balconies, high ceilings, arch details & upgrades. Walk or roll to Emory Point retail & restaurants, Lullwater Park, CDC & prestigious Emory Univ. With Cliff Bus & Uber, just minutes from Atlanta's best destinations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne have any available units?
834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne have?
Some of 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne currently offering any rent specials?
834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne pet-friendly?
No, 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne offer parking?
No, 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne does not offer parking.
Does 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne have a pool?
No, 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne does not have a pool.
Does 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne have accessible units?
No, 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
