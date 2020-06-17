834 Clifton Heights Ln Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator hot tub

The most enviable address in the Emory area! Exclusive exec townhome boasts the comforts of 21st-Century construction & convenient lifestyle at the epicenter of Atlanta's best Live-Learn-Work-Play n'hood. Fully-furn'd w/ elevator & luxury at each level! Expansive main suite w/ spa bath; sunny chef's kitchen open to din/liv rms; terrace w/ views; balconies, high ceilings, arch details & upgrades. Walk or roll to Emory Point retail & restaurants, Lullwater Park, CDC & prestigious Emory Univ. With Cliff Bus & Uber, just minutes from Atlanta's best destinations.