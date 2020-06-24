All apartments in Druid Hills
Druid Hills
Cheap Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

505 Princeton Way, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely Druid Hills classic in Emory Grove backs to wonderful Princeton Way Park. Beautiful three bedroom, two full bath, sun drenched library/ office, hardwood floors, new roof, all new windows Bungalow. This home has been taken down to the studs with all new wiring, plumbing, insulation and siding. Open concept kitchen w/stone countertops & all new appliances. Pull out drawers in the pantry w/closet pantry space as well. Between the seated bar, open living room & dining room the hostess will stand out! Private fenced in back yard w/koi pond & patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Princeton Way have any available units?
505 Princeton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 505 Princeton Way have?
Some of 505 Princeton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Princeton Way currently offering any rent specials?
505 Princeton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Princeton Way pet-friendly?
No, 505 Princeton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 505 Princeton Way offer parking?
No, 505 Princeton Way does not offer parking.
Does 505 Princeton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Princeton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Princeton Way have a pool?
No, 505 Princeton Way does not have a pool.
Does 505 Princeton Way have accessible units?
No, 505 Princeton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Princeton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Princeton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Princeton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Princeton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
