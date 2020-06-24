505 Princeton Way

Amenities

Lovely Druid Hills classic in Emory Grove backs to wonderful Princeton Way Park. Beautiful three bedroom, two full bath, sun drenched library/ office, hardwood floors, new roof, all new windows Bungalow. This home has been taken down to the studs with all new wiring, plumbing, insulation and siding. Open concept kitchen w/stone countertops & all new appliances. Pull out drawers in the pantry w/closet pantry space as well. Between the seated bar, open living room & dining room the hostess will stand out! Private fenced in back yard w/koi pond & patio.