2001 Westminster Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome Home! Absolutely charming bungalow, in amazing location - minutes to Emory, CDC! Set on an expansive lush green lot adjoining Emory Park. With hardwoods throughout the main floor, this fabulous home offers a fully equipped kitchen, dining room, fireside family room, 3 spacious bedrooms-master with private bath and an additional bath, laundry room and a relaxing screened porch on the main floor. Upstairs offers a full suite with bonus/family room with skylights, window seating, blt in shelving, bedroom and full bath! Lg private deck ovrlks expansive yard!