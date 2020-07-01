All apartments in Druid Hills
Find more places like 2001 Westminster Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Druid Hills, GA
/
2001 Westminster Way
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

2001 Westminster Way

2001 Westminster Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Druid Hills
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2001 Westminster Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome Home! Absolutely charming bungalow, in amazing location - minutes to Emory, CDC! Set on an expansive lush green lot adjoining Emory Park. With hardwoods throughout the main floor, this fabulous home offers a fully equipped kitchen, dining room, fireside family room, 3 spacious bedrooms-master with private bath and an additional bath, laundry room and a relaxing screened porch on the main floor. Upstairs offers a full suite with bonus/family room with skylights, window seating, blt in shelving, bedroom and full bath! Lg private deck ovrlks expansive yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Westminster Way have any available units?
2001 Westminster Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
Is 2001 Westminster Way currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Westminster Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Westminster Way pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Westminster Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 2001 Westminster Way offer parking?
No, 2001 Westminster Way does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Westminster Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Westminster Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Westminster Way have a pool?
No, 2001 Westminster Way does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Westminster Way have accessible units?
No, 2001 Westminster Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Westminster Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Westminster Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Westminster Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 Westminster Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Druid Hills 1 BedroomsDruid Hills 2 Bedrooms
Druid Hills Cheap PlacesDruid Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Emory UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLanier Technical College
Life University