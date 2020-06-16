Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1982 Westminster Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30307 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY.



Availability: Ready Now!!



Charming remodeled home. Enter into a dining room/living room combination with fireplace and access to the side 'terrace-style' patio. The kitchen has stainless appliances (electric stove), Granite counters, and white cabinets, and pantry. Main level has a bedroom and full bath, along with a bonus/4th bedroom. Upper level has two bedrooms and a full bath. Laundry connections in basement which has another bonus area. Home has been totally painted on the inside with new flooring. Parking on driveway plus there is a 1-car rear entry garage. Great location minutes from Emory, CDC, VA, restaurants and shopping. Also in the coveted Fernbank school district. Square footage does not included bonus in basement.



Directions: I-85N to Exit 89 (N. Druid Hills Road/GA-42S) and keep right to ramp toward EXEC PARK DR and merge onto N. Druid Hills Road N, slight right onto Clairmont Road, right on N.Decatur Road N, then 1st right onto Westminster Way. Home is on the right.



Elementary: Fernbank

Middle: Renfroe

High: Druid Hills



Built 1942 Approx. 1,472 s/f