Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:26 AM

1982 Westminster Way NE

1982 Westminster Way Northeast · (404) 383-9426
Location

1982 Westminster Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1479 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1982 Westminster Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30307 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY.

Availability: Ready Now!!

Charming remodeled home. Enter into a dining room/living room combination with fireplace and access to the side 'terrace-style' patio. The kitchen has stainless appliances (electric stove), Granite counters, and white cabinets, and pantry. Main level has a bedroom and full bath, along with a bonus/4th bedroom. Upper level has two bedrooms and a full bath. Laundry connections in basement which has another bonus area. Home has been totally painted on the inside with new flooring. Parking on driveway plus there is a 1-car rear entry garage. Great location minutes from Emory, CDC, VA, restaurants and shopping. Also in the coveted Fernbank school district. Square footage does not included bonus in basement.

Directions: I-85N to Exit 89 (N. Druid Hills Road/GA-42S) and keep right to ramp toward EXEC PARK DR and merge onto N. Druid Hills Road N, slight right onto Clairmont Road, right on N.Decatur Road N, then 1st right onto Westminster Way. Home is on the right.

Elementary: Fernbank
Middle: Renfroe
High: Druid Hills

Built 1942 Approx. 1,472 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1982 Westminster Way NE have any available units?
1982 Westminster Way NE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1982 Westminster Way NE have?
Some of 1982 Westminster Way NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1982 Westminster Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
1982 Westminster Way NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1982 Westminster Way NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1982 Westminster Way NE is pet friendly.
Does 1982 Westminster Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 1982 Westminster Way NE does offer parking.
Does 1982 Westminster Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1982 Westminster Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1982 Westminster Way NE have a pool?
No, 1982 Westminster Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 1982 Westminster Way NE have accessible units?
No, 1982 Westminster Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1982 Westminster Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1982 Westminster Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1982 Westminster Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1982 Westminster Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.
