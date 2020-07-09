Rent Calculator
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:45 PM
1743 North Decatur Road
Druid Hills
Cheap Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location
1743 North Decatur Road, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a Beautifully Furnished and recently Renovated Apartment Right Across Emory Law. You can walk to Emory business school and Emory Hospital.
Apartment is already furnished with
1) Queen Bed
2) Desk
3) Chair
4) Full Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Granite Counter tops
Short term lease available
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1743 North Decatur Road have any available units?
1743 North Decatur Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Druid Hills, GA
.
What amenities does 1743 North Decatur Road have?
Some of 1743 North Decatur Road's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel.
Amenities section
.
Is 1743 North Decatur Road currently offering any rent specials?
1743 North Decatur Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 North Decatur Road pet-friendly?
No, 1743 North Decatur Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Druid Hills
.
Does 1743 North Decatur Road offer parking?
No, 1743 North Decatur Road does not offer parking.
Does 1743 North Decatur Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1743 North Decatur Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 North Decatur Road have a pool?
No, 1743 North Decatur Road does not have a pool.
Does 1743 North Decatur Road have accessible units?
No, 1743 North Decatur Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 North Decatur Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1743 North Decatur Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1743 North Decatur Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1743 North Decatur Road does not have units with air conditioning.
