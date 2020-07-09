1743 North Decatur Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This is a Beautifully Furnished and recently Renovated Apartment Right Across Emory Law. You can walk to Emory business school and Emory Hospital.



Apartment is already furnished with



1) Queen Bed

2) Desk

3) Chair

4) Full Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Granite Counter tops



Short term lease available

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.