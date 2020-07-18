All apartments in Druid Hills
1506 E Rock Springs Rd

1506 East Rock Springs Road Northeast · (404) 429-9037
Location

1506 East Rock Springs Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
Exceptional rental opportunity in Morningside/Druid Hills! Darling, updated brick cottage on oversized lot! Surrounded by $1M+ homes. Versatile floorplan is freshly painted w/abundant living space. Hardwood floors, cheerful living room w/beadboard ceiling, charming sunroom, sep family + dining rooms. Entertainers will love the bright white Kitchen w/ss appliances/granite opening to huge, tiered deck. Upstairs is the 3rd BR/Bonus Room w/2 walk-in closets + full bath. Fernbank Elem! Space for everyone to work from home. Don't miss the media room PLUS huge unfinished area in the lower level! Close proximity to shops, Morningside, Emory, CDC, Druid Hills, Decatur - all of intown's best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 E Rock Springs Rd have any available units?
1506 E Rock Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1506 E Rock Springs Rd have?
Some of 1506 E Rock Springs Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 E Rock Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1506 E Rock Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 E Rock Springs Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1506 E Rock Springs Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1506 E Rock Springs Rd offer parking?
No, 1506 E Rock Springs Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1506 E Rock Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 E Rock Springs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 E Rock Springs Rd have a pool?
No, 1506 E Rock Springs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1506 E Rock Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 1506 E Rock Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 E Rock Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 E Rock Springs Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 E Rock Springs Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 E Rock Springs Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
