Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:33 AM

1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472

1472 East Rock Springs Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1472 East Rock Springs Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! Location! Close to shops and dining in Morningside! Top floor has Large LR, sep DR,both with wood floors, small kitchen with tile counters & floors, full stack washer/dryer in kitchen. Interior repainted & deck restained! Plenty of cabinets, track lighting, double stainless sink, white appliances, large deck & stairs lead you to the parking area. Full tiled bathroom has small linen closet, tub/shower combo, pedestal sink. Great light, small bedroom has wood floors and double closet. The very large bedroom has recessed lights, two double closets, newer carpet. One small/med pet allowed with fees, NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 have any available units?
1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 have?
Some of 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 currently offering any rent specials?
1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 is pet friendly.
Does 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 offer parking?
Yes, 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 offers parking.
Does 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 have a pool?
No, 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 does not have a pool.
Does 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 have accessible units?
No, 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472 does not have units with air conditioning.
