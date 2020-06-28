1472 E Rock Springs Road NE # 1472

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location! Location! Close to shops and dining in Morningside! Top floor has Large LR, sep DR,both with wood floors, small kitchen with tile counters & floors, full stack washer/dryer in kitchen. Interior repainted & deck restained! Plenty of cabinets, track lighting, double stainless sink, white appliances, large deck & stairs lead you to the parking area. Full tiled bathroom has small linen closet, tub/shower combo, pedestal sink. Great light, small bedroom has wood floors and double closet. The very large bedroom has recessed lights, two double closets, newer carpet. One small/med pet allowed with fees, NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.