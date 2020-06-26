1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Open Concept Living with Hardwood Floors Throughout in an Ideal Location-Close to Emory, CDC, Virginia Highland & More! Front Door Reveals Oversized Living Room with French Doors Leading to Balcony Overlooking Quiet Street. Dining Room with New Light Fixture Flows into Kitchen featuring New, Top-of-the-Line Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Bedroom with Abundant Natural Light & Well-Sized Closet. New Bathroom Vanity to be Installed. Tenant Only Responsible for Electricity & Cable/TV/Phone. Condo Features 1 Garage Spot, Storage Unit & Pool. On Emory Bus Line.