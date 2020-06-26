All apartments in Druid Hills
Druid Hills, GA
1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4
1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4

1392 Normandy Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

1392 Normandy Dr NE, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Open Concept Living with Hardwood Floors Throughout in an Ideal Location-Close to Emory, CDC, Virginia Highland & More! Front Door Reveals Oversized Living Room with French Doors Leading to Balcony Overlooking Quiet Street. Dining Room with New Light Fixture Flows into Kitchen featuring New, Top-of-the-Line Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Bedroom with Abundant Natural Light & Well-Sized Closet. New Bathroom Vanity to be Installed. Tenant Only Responsible for Electricity & Cable/TV/Phone. Condo Features 1 Garage Spot, Storage Unit & Pool. On Emory Bus Line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 have any available units?
1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 have?
Some of 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 offers parking.
Does 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 have a pool?
Yes, 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 has a pool.
Does 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 have accessible units?
No, 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1392 Normandy Drive NE Unit # 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
