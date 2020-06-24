1392 Normandy Drive Ne - Unit 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

Open Concept Living with Hardwood Floors Throughout in an Ideal Location, Close to Emory University, Center for Disease Control, Virginia Highland and More! Front Door Reveals Oversized Living Room with French Doors Leading to Balcony Overlooking Quiet Street. Dining Room with New Light Fixture Flows into Kitchen featuring New, Top-of-the-Line Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Bedroom with Abundant Natural Light and Well-Sized Closet. New Bathroom Vanity to be Installed. Tenant Only Responsible for Electricity and Cable, Television, and Phone. Condo Features One Garage Spot, Storage Unit and Pool. On Emory Bus Line.