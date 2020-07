Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

WALKING DISTANCE TO EMORY UNIVERSITY!! Adorable 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment located at the rear of the property behind the main house. Beautiful hardwood floors, step up dining room, and the built-in bookcase enhances the charm of the home. Spacious kitchen with all appliances and ample storage space. Large private backyard makes a great space for gardening or just relaxing. Call today to schedule your showing!