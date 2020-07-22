1315 Stillwood Chase NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage guest parking

Very Spacious Townhouse minutes to Virginia Highlands, CDC and Emory. Each bedroom has a private renovated bathroom, walk-in closet & balcony access. Move-In made easy, the home is furnished with all you need. The master bedroom has queen bed, dresser and nightstands. The main living floor is open concept w/large kitchen fully stocked, dining room seating four and living room with sofas, tv & half bath. The ground floor has washer and dryer, gym space and storage. 2 car garage + 2 additional assigned guest parking spots. Water, trash & pest included in rent.