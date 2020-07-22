All apartments in Druid Hills
1315 Stillwood Chase NE
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:11 AM

1315 Stillwood Chase NE

1315 Stillwood Chase · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Stillwood Chase, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
Very Spacious Townhouse minutes to Virginia Highlands, CDC and Emory. Each bedroom has a private renovated bathroom, walk-in closet & balcony access. Move-In made easy, the home is furnished with all you need. The master bedroom has queen bed, dresser and nightstands. The main living floor is open concept w/large kitchen fully stocked, dining room seating four and living room with sofas, tv & half bath. The ground floor has washer and dryer, gym space and storage. 2 car garage + 2 additional assigned guest parking spots. Water, trash & pest included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Stillwood Chase NE have any available units?
1315 Stillwood Chase NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1315 Stillwood Chase NE have?
Some of 1315 Stillwood Chase NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Stillwood Chase NE currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Stillwood Chase NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Stillwood Chase NE pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Stillwood Chase NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1315 Stillwood Chase NE offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Stillwood Chase NE offers parking.
Does 1315 Stillwood Chase NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 Stillwood Chase NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Stillwood Chase NE have a pool?
No, 1315 Stillwood Chase NE does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Stillwood Chase NE have accessible units?
No, 1315 Stillwood Chase NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Stillwood Chase NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 Stillwood Chase NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Stillwood Chase NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 Stillwood Chase NE does not have units with air conditioning.
