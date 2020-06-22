SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: https://renter.rently.com/properties/469338
Renae | LEO 678-685-9932
Beautiful townhome with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen includes a breakfast nook and appliances. Washer and dryer hookups. Washer and dryer can be supplied if you needed. Also has a back patio and a fenced area for entertaining. Parking space available.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8541 Westchester Drive have any available units?
8541 Westchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.