Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:54 PM

8541 Westchester Drive

8541 Westchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8541 Westchester Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now!

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/469338

Renae | LEO
678-685-9932

Beautiful townhome with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen includes a breakfast nook and appliances. Washer and dryer hookups. Washer and dryer can be supplied if you needed. Also has a back patio and a fenced area for entertaining. Parking space available.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8541 Westchester Drive have any available units?
8541 Westchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8541 Westchester Drive have?
Some of 8541 Westchester Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8541 Westchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8541 Westchester Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8541 Westchester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8541 Westchester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8541 Westchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8541 Westchester Drive does offer parking.
Does 8541 Westchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8541 Westchester Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8541 Westchester Drive have a pool?
No, 8541 Westchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8541 Westchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 8541 Westchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8541 Westchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8541 Westchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
