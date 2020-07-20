All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 9124 Loxford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
9124 Loxford Street
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:40 PM

9124 Loxford Street

9124 Loxford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9124 Loxford Street, Douglasville, GA 30122

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Gorgeous 6 bed 4.5 bath home has it all! Large eat-in kitchen includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Richly Stained Cabinets, & Granite Counter Tops. The bright open family room has a fireplace and a stunning wall full of windows. Beautiful White Washed Oak Hardwoods are throughout the main floor, including the formal living room/dining room. The luxurious Master Suite has unique Trey Ceilings, Double Vanity, Garden tub and separate shower. The open, yet private backyard makes this home ideal for outside fun and entertaining. This is the perfect home for your family!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9124 Loxford Street have any available units?
9124 Loxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9124 Loxford Street have?
Some of 9124 Loxford Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9124 Loxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
9124 Loxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9124 Loxford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9124 Loxford Street is pet friendly.
Does 9124 Loxford Street offer parking?
No, 9124 Loxford Street does not offer parking.
Does 9124 Loxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9124 Loxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9124 Loxford Street have a pool?
No, 9124 Loxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 9124 Loxford Street have accessible units?
No, 9124 Loxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9124 Loxford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9124 Loxford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Dog Friendly ApartmentsDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA
Chamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College