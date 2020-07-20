9124 Loxford Street

Amenities

This Gorgeous 6 bed 4.5 bath home has it all! Large eat-in kitchen includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Richly Stained Cabinets, & Granite Counter Tops. The bright open family room has a fireplace and a stunning wall full of windows. Beautiful White Washed Oak Hardwoods are throughout the main floor, including the formal living room/dining room. The luxurious Master Suite has unique Trey Ceilings, Double Vanity, Garden tub and separate shower. The open, yet private backyard makes this home ideal for outside fun and entertaining. This is the perfect home for your family!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



