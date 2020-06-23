All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:45 AM

8849 Highway 5 Suite F

8849 Hwy 5 · No Longer Available
Location

8849 Hwy 5, Douglasville, GA 30134
LaFarge Quarry

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Approximately 1,132 sq ft of commercial space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8849 Highway 5 Suite F have any available units?
8849 Highway 5 Suite F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 8849 Highway 5 Suite F currently offering any rent specials?
8849 Highway 5 Suite F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8849 Highway 5 Suite F pet-friendly?
No, 8849 Highway 5 Suite F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 8849 Highway 5 Suite F offer parking?
No, 8849 Highway 5 Suite F does not offer parking.
Does 8849 Highway 5 Suite F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8849 Highway 5 Suite F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8849 Highway 5 Suite F have a pool?
No, 8849 Highway 5 Suite F does not have a pool.
Does 8849 Highway 5 Suite F have accessible units?
No, 8849 Highway 5 Suite F does not have accessible units.
Does 8849 Highway 5 Suite F have units with dishwashers?
No, 8849 Highway 5 Suite F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8849 Highway 5 Suite F have units with air conditioning?
No, 8849 Highway 5 Suite F does not have units with air conditioning.
