Amenities
8848 West Hills Court - 8848 Available 02/15/19 Great Total Electric Townhome Minutes from Everything Including I-20 - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome is in The West Chase Townhome Community Located Just off I-20 near Arbor Place Mall and Convenient to Downtown Douglasville. Our 2 Bedrooms Are On One Level and Have a Living Room, Dining Area and A Kitchen Equipped With a Stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator There Are Washer/Dryer Connections and Central Heat/Air. There is also a Patio or Deck and a Storage Area on Most Units and They Are Total Electric.
NO SMOKING, NO PETS
Rent: $775.00
Security Deposit: $775.00
Application Fee: $70.00
For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745
or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com
Photos may be of similar unit and not actual unit.
*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*
(RLNE2503082)