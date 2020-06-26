All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 8848 West Hills Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
8848 West Hills Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8848 West Hills Court

8848 West Hills Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8848 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
8848 West Hills Court - 8848 Available 02/15/19 Great Total Electric Townhome Minutes from Everything Including I-20 - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome is in The West Chase Townhome Community Located Just off I-20 near Arbor Place Mall and Convenient to Downtown Douglasville. Our 2 Bedrooms Are On One Level and Have a Living Room, Dining Area and A Kitchen Equipped With a Stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator There Are Washer/Dryer Connections and Central Heat/Air. There is also a Patio or Deck and a Storage Area on Most Units and They Are Total Electric.

NO SMOKING, NO PETS

Rent: $775.00

Security Deposit: $775.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745
or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com

Photos may be of similar unit and not actual unit.

*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*

(RLNE2503082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8848 West Hills Court have any available units?
8848 West Hills Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8848 West Hills Court have?
Some of 8848 West Hills Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8848 West Hills Court currently offering any rent specials?
8848 West Hills Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8848 West Hills Court pet-friendly?
No, 8848 West Hills Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 8848 West Hills Court offer parking?
No, 8848 West Hills Court does not offer parking.
Does 8848 West Hills Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8848 West Hills Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8848 West Hills Court have a pool?
No, 8848 West Hills Court does not have a pool.
Does 8848 West Hills Court have accessible units?
No, 8848 West Hills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8848 West Hills Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8848 West Hills Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College