Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
7382 Grove Wood Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

7382 Grove Wood Drive

7382 Grove Wood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7382 Grove Wood Dr, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** This 3BR 2BA corner lot home sits in a peaceful Douglasville setting and offers large rooms with an open concept DR/Kitchen combination. A huge enclosed sunroom and private deck offer great space for add'l relaxation and entertaining. NOTE: Appliances to be installed upon occupancy. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7382 Grove Wood Drive have any available units?
7382 Grove Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 7382 Grove Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7382 Grove Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7382 Grove Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7382 Grove Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 7382 Grove Wood Drive offer parking?
No, 7382 Grove Wood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7382 Grove Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7382 Grove Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7382 Grove Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 7382 Grove Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7382 Grove Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7382 Grove Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7382 Grove Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7382 Grove Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7382 Grove Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7382 Grove Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
