Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:26 PM

7062 Skippingstone Way

7062 Skippingstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

7062 Skippingstone Way, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/906f802069 ----
This inviting 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home offers an open main-level floor plan. There is a dedicated dining room, or office as you walk in, which opens into the kitchen and living room space. Just off the kitchen are sliding glass doors which allows access to the back yard. Also on the main level are the laundry room, half bathroom, and a two-car garage. On the second level are all of the bedrooms, including a large master with a walk-in closet, and en suite bathroom with dual vanities. There are two other bedrooms, and another full bathroom upstairs.

This home is located in Chicago Park subdivision, which has amenities such as a pool, and playground.

Only minutes from shopping and dining options, this home is also only a short drive to I-20.

Spherical Image - RICOH THETA

Double Vanity
Garage
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7062 Skippingstone Way have any available units?
7062 Skippingstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7062 Skippingstone Way have?
Some of 7062 Skippingstone Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7062 Skippingstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
7062 Skippingstone Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7062 Skippingstone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7062 Skippingstone Way is pet friendly.
Does 7062 Skippingstone Way offer parking?
Yes, 7062 Skippingstone Way does offer parking.
Does 7062 Skippingstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7062 Skippingstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7062 Skippingstone Way have a pool?
Yes, 7062 Skippingstone Way has a pool.
Does 7062 Skippingstone Way have accessible units?
No, 7062 Skippingstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7062 Skippingstone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7062 Skippingstone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
