Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

6291 Hampstead Ln

6291 Hampstead Lane · (678) 782-1004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6291 Hampstead Lane, Douglasville, GA 30134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,465

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1522 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Amazing Home in Douglasville!

This home has 3 bedrooms, family room with fireplace, open kitchen, formal dining area, master bath with garden tub and standup shower, finished basement with bonus room and so much more!

Hunters Ridge is also a wonderful swim/tennis community with a sparkling pool and clubhouse and access is included in your rental price!

Schools: Eastside Elementary; J Stewart Middle; Douglas High School

To view our qualifications please click the "apply now" button above. The qualifications are available for review before you actually will be asked to apply for the property.

*****Self Showing Instructions*****
PMI Georgia Automated Showings & Property Info
Tel: (678) 916-9469

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6291 Hampstead Ln have any available units?
6291 Hampstead Ln has a unit available for $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6291 Hampstead Ln have?
Some of 6291 Hampstead Ln's amenities include pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6291 Hampstead Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6291 Hampstead Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6291 Hampstead Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6291 Hampstead Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 6291 Hampstead Ln offer parking?
No, 6291 Hampstead Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6291 Hampstead Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6291 Hampstead Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6291 Hampstead Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6291 Hampstead Ln has a pool.
Does 6291 Hampstead Ln have accessible units?
No, 6291 Hampstead Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6291 Hampstead Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6291 Hampstead Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
