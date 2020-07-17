6291 Hampstead Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Amazing Home in Douglasville!



This home has 3 bedrooms, family room with fireplace, open kitchen, formal dining area, master bath with garden tub and standup shower, finished basement with bonus room and so much more!



Hunters Ridge is also a wonderful swim/tennis community with a sparkling pool and clubhouse and access is included in your rental price!



Schools: Eastside Elementary; J Stewart Middle; Douglas High School



To view our qualifications please click the "apply now" button above. The qualifications are available for review before you actually will be asked to apply for the property.



*****Self Showing Instructions*****

PMI Georgia Automated Showings & Property Info

Tel: (678) 916-9469