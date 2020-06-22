All apartments in Douglasville
5143 Chapel Crossing
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5143 Chapel Crossing

5143 Chapel Xing · No Longer Available
Location

5143 Chapel Xing, Douglasville, GA 30135
Chapel Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This pristine 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features a 2 story hardwood foyer, family room with cozy fireplace, separate dining room and eat in kitchen with new appliances. The master suite is located on the main level. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. The basement is partially finished and includes a bedroom, bathroom, bonus rooms and storage. The 2 car garage is equipped with an automatic opener. The large rear deck is a perfect spot for relaxing or outdoor entertaining. This spectacular home won't be on the market long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5143 Chapel Crossing have any available units?
5143 Chapel Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5143 Chapel Crossing have?
Some of 5143 Chapel Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5143 Chapel Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
5143 Chapel Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5143 Chapel Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 5143 Chapel Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 5143 Chapel Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 5143 Chapel Crossing does offer parking.
Does 5143 Chapel Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5143 Chapel Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5143 Chapel Crossing have a pool?
No, 5143 Chapel Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 5143 Chapel Crossing have accessible units?
No, 5143 Chapel Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 5143 Chapel Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5143 Chapel Crossing has units with dishwashers.
