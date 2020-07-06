All apartments in Douglasville
3759 Paul Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3759 Paul Street

3759 Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

3759 Paul Street, Douglasville, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.( THIS SPECIAL IS NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)

Gorgeous Home In Rolling Hills Estates - Move In Ready! Home Flows Beautifully From The Spacious, Sunny Living Room To The Family Room And Dining Room. Enjoy Cooking In The Light And Bright Kitchen Which Includes Appliances, Stone Countertop And Sunny Breakfast Nook. 4 Spacious Bedrooms And 2 Full Baths Complete The Interior. Entertain Your Friends On The Wood Deck Then Step Down To The Large, Level Fenced In Backyard.. Must See!.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County:Douglas
Subdivision:Rolling Hills Estates
Sq. Footage:1593
Year Built: 1971
Beds 4 / Baths:2

SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Mount Carmel
Middle School: Chestnut Log
High School:New Manchester

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1971
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3759 Paul Street have any available units?
3759 Paul Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 3759 Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
3759 Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3759 Paul Street pet-friendly?
No, 3759 Paul Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 3759 Paul Street offer parking?
No, 3759 Paul Street does not offer parking.
Does 3759 Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3759 Paul Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3759 Paul Street have a pool?
No, 3759 Paul Street does not have a pool.
Does 3759 Paul Street have accessible units?
No, 3759 Paul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3759 Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3759 Paul Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3759 Paul Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3759 Paul Street does not have units with air conditioning.

