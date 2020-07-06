3759 Paul Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.( THIS SPECIAL IS NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)



Gorgeous Home In Rolling Hills Estates - Move In Ready! Home Flows Beautifully From The Spacious, Sunny Living Room To The Family Room And Dining Room. Enjoy Cooking In The Light And Bright Kitchen Which Includes Appliances, Stone Countertop And Sunny Breakfast Nook. 4 Spacious Bedrooms And 2 Full Baths Complete The Interior. Entertain Your Friends On The Wood Deck Then Step Down To The Large, Level Fenced In Backyard.. Must See!.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.



County:Douglas

Subdivision:Rolling Hills Estates

Sq. Footage:1593

Year Built: 1971

Beds 4 / Baths:2



SCHOOLS

Elementary School: Mount Carmel

Middle School: Chestnut Log

High School:New Manchester



Smoking: No



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.