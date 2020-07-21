6790 Berea Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

JUST REDUCED!!ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Peaceful one level living in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Hardwood floors throughout with eat-in kitchen. Separate laundry room for lots of storage. One car garage, outdoor area for a beautiful garden, and fenced in backyard perfect for cookouts and entertainment. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Alexander High School

Middle school: Mason Creek Middle School

Elementary school: Mason Creek Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.