Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:04 PM

6790 Berea Road

6790 Berea Road · No Longer Available
Location

6790 Berea Road, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
JUST REDUCED!!ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Peaceful one level living in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Hardwood floors throughout with eat-in kitchen. Separate laundry room for lots of storage. One car garage, outdoor area for a beautiful garden, and fenced in backyard perfect for cookouts and entertainment. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown
High school: Alexander High School
Middle school: Mason Creek Middle School
Elementary school: Mason Creek Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6790 Berea Road have any available units?
6790 Berea Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 6790 Berea Road currently offering any rent specials?
6790 Berea Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6790 Berea Road pet-friendly?
No, 6790 Berea Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 6790 Berea Road offer parking?
Yes, 6790 Berea Road offers parking.
Does 6790 Berea Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6790 Berea Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6790 Berea Road have a pool?
No, 6790 Berea Road does not have a pool.
Does 6790 Berea Road have accessible units?
No, 6790 Berea Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6790 Berea Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6790 Berea Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6790 Berea Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6790 Berea Road does not have units with air conditioning.
