Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

3860 Greenbrook Dr

3860 Greenbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3860 Greenbrook Dr, Douglas County, GA 30135
Chapel Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful wooded 1 acre,2 car garage,large home with finished bonus room. Viewing by video (final video coming soon): https://youtu.be/eckExwCLArA

CHAPEL HILL school district

This home includes stove & dishwasher. New countertops, faucets, lights, paint, vinyl. New video coming soon

Viewing is by lockbox:
Showing M-F 10-5pm, Sat 10-12pm. Please call an hour before to confirm. Applications same day as viewing qualify for special price and $0 Deposit special. ($25 per adult app fee). 4085 Midway Rd; Douglasville 30134. 770-942-4972

Then call the office from the home for the lockbox code. 770-942-4972.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

