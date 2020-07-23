3860 Greenbrook Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful wooded 1 acre,2 car garage,large home with finished bonus room. Viewing by video (final video coming soon): https://youtu.be/eckExwCLArA



CHAPEL HILL school district



This home includes stove & dishwasher. New countertops, faucets, lights, paint, vinyl. New video coming soon



Viewing is by lockbox:

Showing M-F 10-5pm, Sat 10-12pm. Please call an hour before to confirm. Applications same day as viewing qualify for special price and $0 Deposit special. ($25 per adult app fee). 4085 Midway Rd; Douglasville 30134. 770-942-4972



Then call the office from the home for the lockbox code. 770-942-4972.