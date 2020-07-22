All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 3855 Willow Hollow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
3855 Willow Hollow
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

3855 Willow Hollow

3855 Willow Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3855 Willow Hollow Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135
Chapel Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3855 Willow Hollow have any available units?
3855 Willow Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 3855 Willow Hollow have?
Some of 3855 Willow Hollow's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3855 Willow Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
3855 Willow Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3855 Willow Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 3855 Willow Hollow is pet friendly.
Does 3855 Willow Hollow offer parking?
No, 3855 Willow Hollow does not offer parking.
Does 3855 Willow Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3855 Willow Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3855 Willow Hollow have a pool?
No, 3855 Willow Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 3855 Willow Hollow have accessible units?
No, 3855 Willow Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 3855 Willow Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3855 Willow Hollow has units with dishwashers.
Does 3855 Willow Hollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 3855 Willow Hollow does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College