Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

2863 Warhorse Pl

2863 Warhorse Place · No Longer Available
Location

2863 Warhorse Place, Douglas County, GA 30135
Anneewakee Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
4 Bedroom Spacious Home in Douglasville GA - Property Id: 169404

4 Bedroom Updated (PROPERTY ID: 169404)-Only one previous home owner! Updated 4 Bedroom home in swim tennis community! This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story (corner lot) home includes a formal dinning room with chair rail, large bright kitchen with bay window that opens to a nice size family room with fireplace. Upstairs includes 4 bedrooms all with vaulted ceilings. Master suite to include vaulted ceiling, double closets, separate tub & shower, and ledge that extends across one side of the room for you to add your decorative touches. Covered front porch and large extended back patio for entertaining. Community Amenities are included in the rent - Jr Olympic size pool, Lazy floating river, kids water area with sprinklers and dumping water bucket, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, two- story clubhouse, kids playground, and large gazebo with fireplace. Just 10 mins away from Arbor Place Mall. ** More pics coming soon**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169404
Property Id 169404

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5374875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2863 Warhorse Pl have any available units?
2863 Warhorse Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 2863 Warhorse Pl have?
Some of 2863 Warhorse Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2863 Warhorse Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2863 Warhorse Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2863 Warhorse Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2863 Warhorse Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 2863 Warhorse Pl offer parking?
No, 2863 Warhorse Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2863 Warhorse Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2863 Warhorse Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2863 Warhorse Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2863 Warhorse Pl has a pool.
Does 2863 Warhorse Pl have accessible units?
No, 2863 Warhorse Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2863 Warhorse Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2863 Warhorse Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2863 Warhorse Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2863 Warhorse Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
