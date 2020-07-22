2255 Hunt Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

HURRY, move in by July 15 and get September rent Free! Charming 3BR 2BA ranch style home features a welcoming front porch and nice lawn. Enjoy the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. An open floor plan between the kitchen and living room is great for entertaining! Nice bathroom granite counters and a tiled shower. A roomy rear deck is a plus! This will go fast so act quickly. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment..



Neighborhood: unknown



High School: New Manchester High School



Middle School: Factory Shoals Middle School



Elementary School: New Manchester Elementary School

