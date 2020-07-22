All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 2255 Hunt Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
2255 Hunt Road
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:50 PM

2255 Hunt Road

2255 Hunt Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2255 Hunt Road, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
HURRY, move in by July 15 and get September rent Free! Charming 3BR 2BA ranch style home features a welcoming front porch and nice lawn. Enjoy the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. An open floor plan between the kitchen and living room is great for entertaining! Nice bathroom granite counters and a tiled shower. A roomy rear deck is a plus! This will go fast so act quickly. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment..

Neighborhood: unknown

High School: New Manchester High School

Middle School: Factory Shoals Middle School

Elementary School: New Manchester Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 Hunt Road have any available units?
2255 Hunt Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 2255 Hunt Road have?
Some of 2255 Hunt Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 Hunt Road currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Hunt Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Hunt Road pet-friendly?
No, 2255 Hunt Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 2255 Hunt Road offer parking?
No, 2255 Hunt Road does not offer parking.
Does 2255 Hunt Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 Hunt Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Hunt Road have a pool?
No, 2255 Hunt Road does not have a pool.
Does 2255 Hunt Road have accessible units?
No, 2255 Hunt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Hunt Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2255 Hunt Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2255 Hunt Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2255 Hunt Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk
Villa Rica, GA 30180
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College