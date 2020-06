3979 Scarlet Oak Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Doraville Georgia home for rent. Split level home with hardwoods throughout, family room with fireplace and ceiling fan. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs.



Eat in kitchen opens to a large dining area and family room. Finished terrace level with half bath opens to large deck looking out to an over sized fenced in back yard. Convenient to shopping and I-285



Schools - Elem: Oakcliff; Middle: Sequoyah-Dekalb; High: Cross Keys



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV-8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.



Video Tour



Frequently Asked Questions

Pet Restrictions: None, Pets are welcome except for aggressive breed dogs. For additional pet information please visit: https://atlanta.petscreening.com/

Smoking: No smoking in any of our units

Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one months rent

Lease Length: One or Two year lease

============================================

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.



Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.