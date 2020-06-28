All apartments in Doraville
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:15 AM

3979 Scarlet Oak Court

3979 Scarlet Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

3979 Scarlet Oak Court, Doraville, GA 30340

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Doraville Georgia home for rent. Split level home with hardwoods throughout, family room with fireplace and ceiling fan. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs.

Eat in kitchen opens to a large dining area and family room. Finished terrace level with half bath opens to large deck looking out to an over sized fenced in back yard. Convenient to shopping and I-285

Schools - Elem: Oakcliff; Middle: Sequoyah-Dekalb; High: Cross Keys

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV-8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

Frequently Asked Questions
Pet Restrictions: None, Pets are welcome except for aggressive breed dogs. For additional pet information please visit: https://atlanta.petscreening.com/
Smoking: No smoking in any of our units
Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one months rent
Lease Length: One or Two year lease
Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.

Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application
Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.
PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3979 Scarlet Oak Court have any available units?
3979 Scarlet Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
What amenities does 3979 Scarlet Oak Court have?
Some of 3979 Scarlet Oak Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3979 Scarlet Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
3979 Scarlet Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3979 Scarlet Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3979 Scarlet Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 3979 Scarlet Oak Court offer parking?
No, 3979 Scarlet Oak Court does not offer parking.
Does 3979 Scarlet Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3979 Scarlet Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3979 Scarlet Oak Court have a pool?
No, 3979 Scarlet Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 3979 Scarlet Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 3979 Scarlet Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3979 Scarlet Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3979 Scarlet Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3979 Scarlet Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3979 Scarlet Oak Court has units with air conditioning.
