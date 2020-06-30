3972 Spanish Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities garage

Come see this beautiful, spacious home in the heart of Doraville. Located in a quiet family neighborhood, this home is just a few minutes drive away from Buford Highway and attractions such as the Buford Highway Farmer's Market. The Doraville MARTA station is also just a few miles away, making commutes to work a breeze.



This home boasts brand new granite countertops, brand new flooring in the kitchen, dining room, and laundry area, and fresh paint throughout. Other amazing features include a large, fenced-in backyard a cozy fireplace, and a spacious garage. A must see!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.