Doraville, GA
3972 Spanish Oak Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3972 Spanish Oak Drive

3972 Spanish Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Doraville
Cheap Places
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3972 Spanish Oak Drive, Doraville, GA 30340

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
garage
Come see this beautiful, spacious home in the heart of Doraville. Located in a quiet family neighborhood, this home is just a few minutes drive away from Buford Highway and attractions such as the Buford Highway Farmer's Market. The Doraville MARTA station is also just a few miles away, making commutes to work a breeze.

This home boasts brand new granite countertops, brand new flooring in the kitchen, dining room, and laundry area, and fresh paint throughout. Other amazing features include a large, fenced-in backyard a cozy fireplace, and a spacious garage. A must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3972 Spanish Oak Drive have any available units?
3972 Spanish Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
Is 3972 Spanish Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3972 Spanish Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3972 Spanish Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3972 Spanish Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doraville.
Does 3972 Spanish Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3972 Spanish Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 3972 Spanish Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3972 Spanish Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3972 Spanish Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 3972 Spanish Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3972 Spanish Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3972 Spanish Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3972 Spanish Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3972 Spanish Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3972 Spanish Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3972 Spanish Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

