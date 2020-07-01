Amenities

Introducing 3633 Chestnut Drive. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING (Really!!!). RARE FIND. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with FULL DAYLIGHT BASEMENT on corner lot inside 285. 1 mile to Doraville Marta Station. 2 miles to CDC. Minutes to Buckhead, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Lenox Square and Perimeter Mall. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances. 2 story family room provides loads of natural light. Upstairs find a Large Master Suite with walk in closet, bath with separate tub/shower and private water closet. 2 spacious bedrooms with jack-in-jill bathroom