All apartments in Doraville
Find more places like 3633 Chestnut Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doraville, GA
/
3633 Chestnut Drive
Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:07 AM

3633 Chestnut Drive

3633 Chestnut Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Doraville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3633 Chestnut Drive, Doraville, GA 30340
Northwoods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Introducing 3633 Chestnut Drive. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING (Really!!!). RARE FIND. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with FULL DAYLIGHT BASEMENT on corner lot inside 285. 1 mile to Doraville Marta Station. 2 miles to CDC. Minutes to Buckhead, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Lenox Square and Perimeter Mall. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances. 2 story family room provides loads of natural light. Upstairs find a Large Master Suite with walk in closet, bath with separate tub/shower and private water closet. 2 spacious bedrooms with jack-in-jill bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 Chestnut Drive have any available units?
3633 Chestnut Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
What amenities does 3633 Chestnut Drive have?
Some of 3633 Chestnut Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3633 Chestnut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3633 Chestnut Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 Chestnut Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3633 Chestnut Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doraville.
Does 3633 Chestnut Drive offer parking?
No, 3633 Chestnut Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3633 Chestnut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633 Chestnut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 Chestnut Drive have a pool?
No, 3633 Chestnut Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3633 Chestnut Drive have accessible units?
No, 3633 Chestnut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 Chestnut Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3633 Chestnut Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3633 Chestnut Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3633 Chestnut Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane
Doraville, GA 30340
Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd
Doraville, GA 30340
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr
Doraville, GA 30340
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5
Doraville, GA 30340
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd
Doraville, GA 30360
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Doraville 1 BedroomsDoraville 2 Bedrooms
Doraville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoraville Cheap Places
Doraville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GA
Cumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University