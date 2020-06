Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully Renovated townhome in a quiet community! Located just outside I-285. 2 bedroom/2 bathroom with half bath on main is a great roommate floorplan. Bedrooms each with private baths located upstairs. Private, fenced backyard that allows you to entertain and enjoy the outdoors with privacy fencing! Conveniently located near I-285, I-85, Dunwoody and Doraville MARTA station.