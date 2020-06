Amenities

dishwasher parking ceiling fan furnished oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, fully furnished, 3 Bedroom home with many extras, including built in's in the living area, and a glassed sunroom leading out into the beautifully landscaped yard. Colored pottery through out the home, which gives you a very cozy feeling, as well as brightens anyones day.