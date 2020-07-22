All apartments in DeKalb County
986 Ashton Oak Circle
986 Ashton Oak Circle

986 Ashton Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

986 Ashton Oak Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A stylish, contemporary, ranch home nestled in Stone Mountain! A diamond located mins. from Marta, downtown Decatur, Atlanta, Stone Mountain Park, close to shopping, & schools. An open floor concept, hardwood, & ceramic tile flooring, 10+ ft. vaulted & trey ceiling, a bonus room & a fireplace. The kitchen has upscale backsplash, solid surface counters that overextends into a bar concept. The rent incls. all appliances (washer & dryer), and termite control. Rent may be negotiable with specific reqs. The landlord is a licensed agent in the State of Georgia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 986 Ashton Oak Circle have any available units?
986 Ashton Oak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 986 Ashton Oak Circle have?
Some of 986 Ashton Oak Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 986 Ashton Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
986 Ashton Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 986 Ashton Oak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 986 Ashton Oak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 986 Ashton Oak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 986 Ashton Oak Circle offers parking.
Does 986 Ashton Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 986 Ashton Oak Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 986 Ashton Oak Circle have a pool?
No, 986 Ashton Oak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 986 Ashton Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 986 Ashton Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 986 Ashton Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 986 Ashton Oak Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 986 Ashton Oak Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 986 Ashton Oak Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
