986 Ashton Oak Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A stylish, contemporary, ranch home nestled in Stone Mountain! A diamond located mins. from Marta, downtown Decatur, Atlanta, Stone Mountain Park, close to shopping, & schools. An open floor concept, hardwood, & ceramic tile flooring, 10+ ft. vaulted & trey ceiling, a bonus room & a fireplace. The kitchen has upscale backsplash, solid surface counters that overextends into a bar concept. The rent incls. all appliances (washer & dryer), and termite control. Rent may be negotiable with specific reqs. The landlord is a licensed agent in the State of Georgia.