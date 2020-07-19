889 Needle Rock Drive

Amenities

carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

Updated 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms



Plus finished basement and a one car carport!



FOR VIEWINGS:



rently.com/properties/800621?source=marketing



***We are currently not accepting Section 8***



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.