All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 889 Needle Rock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
889 Needle Rock Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
889 Needle Rock Drive
889 Needle Rock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
889 Needle Rock Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Stone Mountain
Amenities
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Updated 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms
Plus finished basement and a one car carport!
FOR VIEWINGS:
rently.com/properties/800621?source=marketing
***We are currently not accepting Section 8***
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 889 Needle Rock Drive have any available units?
889 Needle Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 889 Needle Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
889 Needle Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 889 Needle Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 889 Needle Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 889 Needle Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 889 Needle Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 889 Needle Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 889 Needle Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 889 Needle Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 889 Needle Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 889 Needle Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 889 Needle Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 889 Needle Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 889 Needle Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 889 Needle Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 889 Needle Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
