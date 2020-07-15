All apartments in DeKalb County
860 Forest Path
Last updated July 4 2020 at 5:40 AM

860 Forest Path

860 Forest Path · (678) 400-3224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

860 Forest Path, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,220

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch offers open, bright floor plan. Spacious living room with fireplace, dining room off the kitchen and new countertops. Master suite with ceiling fan, relaxing bathroom with large tub.

Schedule a tour today at www.rently.com
** Renters Warehouse does not advertise on Facebook or Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or make payment through a 3rd party such as Western Union, Apple pay, Venmo or CashApp. The owner will NEVER contact a prospective tenants directly.***

For additional information contact Theresa at tsands@renterswarehouse.com or (470) 356-5632.
Ask me about our one month FREE RENT promotion
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Forest Path have any available units?
860 Forest Path has a unit available for $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 860 Forest Path currently offering any rent specials?
860 Forest Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Forest Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 Forest Path is pet friendly.
Does 860 Forest Path offer parking?
No, 860 Forest Path does not offer parking.
Does 860 Forest Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 Forest Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Forest Path have a pool?
No, 860 Forest Path does not have a pool.
Does 860 Forest Path have accessible units?
No, 860 Forest Path does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Forest Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 Forest Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 860 Forest Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 860 Forest Path does not have units with air conditioning.
