DeKalb County, GA
764 Brown Pl.
Last updated September 24 2019 at 4:12 PM

764 Brown Pl.

764 Brown Place · No Longer Available
Location

764 Brown Place, DeKalb County, GA 30030
Avondale Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This cute cottage is in highly desirable Decatur/Avondale Estates area. SMALL 2 bed 1 bath, completely renovated! New kitchen, new bath, new windows and much more! Hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer is provided as well. Large fenced in backyard. Schools are Avondale Elementary, Druid Hills Middle and Druid Hills High School. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Home is near downtown Decatur, and new Marta multi-use shops and restaurants. This home will not last, call Janice today at (678) 750-3502.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 Brown Pl. have any available units?
764 Brown Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 764 Brown Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
764 Brown Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 Brown Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 764 Brown Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 764 Brown Pl. offer parking?
No, 764 Brown Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 764 Brown Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 764 Brown Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 Brown Pl. have a pool?
No, 764 Brown Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 764 Brown Pl. have accessible units?
No, 764 Brown Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 764 Brown Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 764 Brown Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 764 Brown Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 764 Brown Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
