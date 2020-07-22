764 Brown Pl.

Amenities

This cute cottage is in highly desirable Decatur/Avondale Estates area. SMALL 2 bed 1 bath, completely renovated! New kitchen, new bath, new windows and much more! Hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer is provided as well. Large fenced in backyard. Schools are Avondale Elementary, Druid Hills Middle and Druid Hills High School. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Home is near downtown Decatur, and new Marta multi-use shops and restaurants. This home will not last, call Janice today at (678) 750-3502.