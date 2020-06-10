7119 Lamar Ct

Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3BR 2BA Cul-de-Sac Lot in Lithonia - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home with all bedrooms on the main floor. Large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, open floor plan to kitchen with plenty of counter space and breakfast area. Large master suite and ample sized secondary bedrooms. Master bath has separate tub/shower and walk-in closet. Huge bonus room that can be used as 4th BR, play room or office. Cul de sac lot, 2 car garage and relaxing retreat to the city set in the Chestnut Lake Subdivision. Convenient to Stonecrest and I-20



(RLNE2794619)