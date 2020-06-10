All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

7119 Lamar Ct

7119 Lamar Court · No Longer Available
Location

7119 Lamar Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR 2BA Cul-de-Sac Lot in Lithonia - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home with all bedrooms on the main floor. Large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, open floor plan to kitchen with plenty of counter space and breakfast area. Large master suite and ample sized secondary bedrooms. Master bath has separate tub/shower and walk-in closet. Huge bonus room that can be used as 4th BR, play room or office. Cul de sac lot, 2 car garage and relaxing retreat to the city set in the Chestnut Lake Subdivision. Convenient to Stonecrest and I-20

(RLNE2794619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7119 Lamar Ct have any available units?
7119 Lamar Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 7119 Lamar Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7119 Lamar Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7119 Lamar Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7119 Lamar Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 7119 Lamar Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7119 Lamar Ct offers parking.
Does 7119 Lamar Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7119 Lamar Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7119 Lamar Ct have a pool?
No, 7119 Lamar Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7119 Lamar Ct have accessible units?
No, 7119 Lamar Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7119 Lamar Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7119 Lamar Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7119 Lamar Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7119 Lamar Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
