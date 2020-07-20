All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6858 Mahonia Place

6858 Mahonia Place · No Longer Available
Location

6858 Mahonia Place, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

This lovely three bedroom two and a half bathroom home features spacious rooms including, large master with private bath on upper level with 2 other bedrooms and bath. Sunny Kitchen with granite countertops and appliances and open living and dining rooms perfect for entertaining.Neutral paint throughout, with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpet. Hurry this home will not last.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2003
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6858 Mahonia Place have any available units?
6858 Mahonia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6858 Mahonia Place currently offering any rent specials?
6858 Mahonia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6858 Mahonia Place pet-friendly?
No, 6858 Mahonia Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6858 Mahonia Place offer parking?
No, 6858 Mahonia Place does not offer parking.
Does 6858 Mahonia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6858 Mahonia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6858 Mahonia Place have a pool?
No, 6858 Mahonia Place does not have a pool.
Does 6858 Mahonia Place have accessible units?
No, 6858 Mahonia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6858 Mahonia Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6858 Mahonia Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6858 Mahonia Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6858 Mahonia Place does not have units with air conditioning.
