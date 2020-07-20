6858 Mahonia Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities

This lovely three bedroom two and a half bathroom home features spacious rooms including, large master with private bath on upper level with 2 other bedrooms and bath. Sunny Kitchen with granite countertops and appliances and open living and dining rooms perfect for entertaining.Neutral paint throughout, with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpet. Hurry this home will not last.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2003

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.