685 Shore View
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

685 Shore View

685 Shore View · No Longer Available
Location

685 Shore View, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3bd/2ba Home in Lithonia..Great Location!! Move-in Ready for August!!! Call today! - ************NEW LISTING****** CALL TODAY TO VIEW!!!! *****NEW LISTING*************
Very lovely and spacious open floorplan!!! This home welcomes you with tall ceilings and lots of windows!! Brand new flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The bedrooms and the dining room have vaulted ceilings. The nice deck overlooks the nice and tranquil backyard. You will be minutes away from the Recreational Center, schools, shopping, Hwy I20, Hwy 78 and Stone Crest Mall. The full security with motion detector, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch feature, is monthly monitoring and paid by the landlord and included in the rent. This Gem Won't Last LONG at this price!! Call today to schedule a viewing.

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.
Send emails of interest to:
Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.
****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****

(RLNE5095838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 Shore View have any available units?
685 Shore View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 685 Shore View have?
Some of 685 Shore View's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 Shore View currently offering any rent specials?
685 Shore View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 Shore View pet-friendly?
Yes, 685 Shore View is pet friendly.
Does 685 Shore View offer parking?
No, 685 Shore View does not offer parking.
Does 685 Shore View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 685 Shore View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 Shore View have a pool?
No, 685 Shore View does not have a pool.
Does 685 Shore View have accessible units?
No, 685 Shore View does not have accessible units.
Does 685 Shore View have units with dishwashers?
No, 685 Shore View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 685 Shore View have units with air conditioning?
No, 685 Shore View does not have units with air conditioning.
