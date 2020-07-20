6380 Ariaal Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Imagine relaxing on your rocking chair front porch in a quiet neighborhood! This adorable home Includes living area with large fireplace and space for big screen tv, , sunny open kitchen with appliances, breakfast bar, breakfast and dining area. Updated wood laminate floors,new carpet, and neutral paint throughout. Master on main with large private bath. 2 more bedrooms with ample closet space,hall bath, and so much more. Very open plan is great for entertaining. 1 car garage with level backyard with patio. Hurry this home will not last long.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2000

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.