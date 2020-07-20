All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

6380 Ariaal Dr

6380 Ariaal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6380 Ariaal Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Imagine relaxing on your rocking chair front porch in a quiet neighborhood! This adorable home Includes living area with large fireplace and space for big screen tv, , sunny open kitchen with appliances, breakfast bar, breakfast and dining area. Updated wood laminate floors,new carpet, and neutral paint throughout. Master on main with large private bath. 2 more bedrooms with ample closet space,hall bath, and so much more. Very open plan is great for entertaining. 1 car garage with level backyard with patio. Hurry this home will not last long.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2000
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6380 Ariaal Dr have any available units?
6380 Ariaal Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 6380 Ariaal Dr have?
Some of 6380 Ariaal Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6380 Ariaal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6380 Ariaal Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6380 Ariaal Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6380 Ariaal Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6380 Ariaal Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6380 Ariaal Dr offers parking.
Does 6380 Ariaal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6380 Ariaal Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6380 Ariaal Dr have a pool?
No, 6380 Ariaal Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6380 Ariaal Dr have accessible units?
No, 6380 Ariaal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6380 Ariaal Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6380 Ariaal Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6380 Ariaal Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6380 Ariaal Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
