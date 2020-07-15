Amenities
This property is currently under rehab. Qualified tenant will select the color of interior walls, style of knobs in kitchen and bath area, as well as color of flooring. Tours are appointment only &
We are accepting applications for qualified tenants for December 1, 2018, Move in.
Rental Application, first month rent, and security deposit must be submitted before or on November 15, 2018.
Requirements:
Rental Application Fee - $55.00 per adult occupant
No Evictions
No Felonies
No Pets
Proof of Income - Net 3 times the rent
State or Gov issued Identification
Renters Insurance
6310 Browns Mill Road is near Browns Mill Elementary School, Arabia Mountain High School. This property is adjacent to I-20 and 10 minutes to stonecrest mall.