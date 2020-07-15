All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 6310 Browns Mill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
6310 Browns Mill Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6310 Browns Mill Road

6310 Browns Mill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6310 Browns Mill Road, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This property is currently under rehab. Qualified tenant will select the color of interior walls, style of knobs in kitchen and bath area, as well as color of flooring. Tours are appointment only &
We are accepting applications for qualified tenants for December 1, 2018, Move in.

Rental Application, first month rent, and security deposit must be submitted before or on November 15, 2018.

Requirements:
Rental Application Fee - $55.00 per adult occupant
No Evictions
No Felonies
No Pets
Proof of Income - Net 3 times the rent
State or Gov issued Identification
Renters Insurance
6310 Browns Mill Road is near Browns Mill Elementary School, Arabia Mountain High School. This property is adjacent to I-20 and 10 minutes to stonecrest mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 Browns Mill Road have any available units?
6310 Browns Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 6310 Browns Mill Road have?
Some of 6310 Browns Mill Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 Browns Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6310 Browns Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 Browns Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 6310 Browns Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6310 Browns Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 6310 Browns Mill Road offers parking.
Does 6310 Browns Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6310 Browns Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 Browns Mill Road have a pool?
No, 6310 Browns Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 6310 Browns Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 6310 Browns Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 Browns Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6310 Browns Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6310 Browns Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6310 Browns Mill Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University