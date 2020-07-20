All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 5988 Pattillo Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5988 Pattillo Ln
Last updated December 25 2019 at 5:48 AM

5988 Pattillo Ln

5988 Pattillo Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5988 Pattillo Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Interior has just been painted! Easy living all on one floor, located in Pattillo Lakes Subdivision! Open light and bright living and dining with lots of windows, right next to the kitchen with a bay windowed breakfast area. Kitchen appliances include: electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and master bath with double vanity and separate tub and shower. Back patio for your outdoor enjoyment and a two car garage. Washer and dryer connections only. No section 8. Pets are allowed with $175 pet deposit + $175 pet fee. No aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5988 Pattillo Ln have any available units?
5988 Pattillo Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5988 Pattillo Ln have?
Some of 5988 Pattillo Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5988 Pattillo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5988 Pattillo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5988 Pattillo Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5988 Pattillo Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5988 Pattillo Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5988 Pattillo Ln offers parking.
Does 5988 Pattillo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5988 Pattillo Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5988 Pattillo Ln have a pool?
No, 5988 Pattillo Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5988 Pattillo Ln have accessible units?
No, 5988 Pattillo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5988 Pattillo Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5988 Pattillo Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5988 Pattillo Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5988 Pattillo Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University