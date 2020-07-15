All apartments in DeKalb County
5945 King Way Walk
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:29 PM

5945 King Way Walk

5945 Kingway Walk · No Longer Available
Location

5945 Kingway Walk, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Home features master on the main level with a large bonus room upstairs. Secondary bedrooms on the upper level along with the laundry room. Separate dining room with an eat-in kitchen. Large tiled living room and dining room with fireplace and two car garage with remote.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5945 King Way Walk have any available units?
5945 King Way Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5945 King Way Walk have?
Some of 5945 King Way Walk's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5945 King Way Walk currently offering any rent specials?
5945 King Way Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5945 King Way Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 5945 King Way Walk is pet friendly.
Does 5945 King Way Walk offer parking?
Yes, 5945 King Way Walk offers parking.
Does 5945 King Way Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5945 King Way Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5945 King Way Walk have a pool?
No, 5945 King Way Walk does not have a pool.
Does 5945 King Way Walk have accessible units?
No, 5945 King Way Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 5945 King Way Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 5945 King Way Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5945 King Way Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 5945 King Way Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
