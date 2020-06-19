All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 25 2020 at 11:32 AM

5657 Longbow Drive

5657 Longbow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5657 Longbow Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5657 Longbow Drive have any available units?
5657 Longbow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5657 Longbow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5657 Longbow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5657 Longbow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5657 Longbow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5657 Longbow Drive offer parking?
No, 5657 Longbow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5657 Longbow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5657 Longbow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5657 Longbow Drive have a pool?
No, 5657 Longbow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5657 Longbow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5657 Longbow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5657 Longbow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5657 Longbow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5657 Longbow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5657 Longbow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
