Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

5519 Lofwood Lane

5519 Lofwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5519 Lofwood Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-Story 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lithonia! - Don't Miss This Beautiful 2-Story 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in the Shirewick Community! Enjoy a Spacious living room with cozy fireplace, Formal dining room, Eat-in Kitchen with tons of storage & all appliances, Huge master with trey ceilings and on-suite bath, Master bath with separate tub/shower and walk-in closet, 3rd Bedroom is enormous, 2 car garage, and MORE!

Don't let this one get away - Call or Visit All3Realty.com TODAY!

(RLNE2192708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5519 Lofwood Lane have any available units?
5519 Lofwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5519 Lofwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5519 Lofwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5519 Lofwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5519 Lofwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5519 Lofwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5519 Lofwood Lane offers parking.
Does 5519 Lofwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5519 Lofwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5519 Lofwood Lane have a pool?
No, 5519 Lofwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5519 Lofwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5519 Lofwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5519 Lofwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5519 Lofwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5519 Lofwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5519 Lofwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
