5519 Lofwood Lane

Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2-Story 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lithonia! - Don't Miss This Beautiful 2-Story 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in the Shirewick Community! Enjoy a Spacious living room with cozy fireplace, Formal dining room, Eat-in Kitchen with tons of storage & all appliances, Huge master with trey ceilings and on-suite bath, Master bath with separate tub/shower and walk-in closet, 3rd Bedroom is enormous, 2 car garage, and MORE!



Don't let this one get away - Call or Visit All3Realty.com TODAY!



(RLNE2192708)