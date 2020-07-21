550 Arbor Ridge

Amenities

Welcome to Arbor Glen, A fully renovated 4 beds 3 baths home. Come see this spotless home that features a bonus room on the main floor that can be used as a first floor office also a spacious eat in kitchen that over looks the family room with a built in fire place. The second floor has your separate laundry room with washer and dryer for the tenant and 4 additional bedrooms. Large master suite with plenty of closet space and a large 4 piece bath. Call me today for a private showing.$75.00 Application Fee per adult person w/application.