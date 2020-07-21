All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 550 Arbor Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
550 Arbor Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

550 Arbor Ridge

550 Arbor Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

550 Arbor Ridge Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to Arbor Glen, A fully renovated 4 beds 3 baths home. Come see this spotless home that features a bonus room on the main floor that can be used as a first floor office also a spacious eat in kitchen that over looks the family room with a built in fire place. The second floor has your separate laundry room with washer and dryer for the tenant and 4 additional bedrooms. Large master suite with plenty of closet space and a large 4 piece bath. Call me today for a private showing.$75.00 Application Fee per adult person w/application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Arbor Ridge have any available units?
550 Arbor Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 550 Arbor Ridge have?
Some of 550 Arbor Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Arbor Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
550 Arbor Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Arbor Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 550 Arbor Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 550 Arbor Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 550 Arbor Ridge offers parking.
Does 550 Arbor Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Arbor Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Arbor Ridge have a pool?
No, 550 Arbor Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 550 Arbor Ridge have accessible units?
No, 550 Arbor Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Arbor Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Arbor Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Arbor Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Arbor Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing
Lithonia, GA 30038
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University