Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:41 AM

5443 Winslow Crossing

5443 Winslow Crossing North · (678) 400-3224
Location

5443 Winslow Crossing North, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,280

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1458 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch offers open, bright floor plan. Spacious living room with fireplace, skylight and dining room off the kitchen. Master suite with ceiling fan, relaxing bathroom with large tub.

** Renters Warehouse does not advertise on Facebook or Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or make payment through a 3rd party such as Western Union, Apple pay, Venmo or CashApp. The owner will NEVER contact a prospective tenants directly.***

For additional information contact Theresa Sands at tsands@renterswarehouse.com or (470) 356-5632.
Ask me about out one month FREE rent promotion!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5443 Winslow Crossing have any available units?
5443 Winslow Crossing has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5443 Winslow Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
5443 Winslow Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5443 Winslow Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 5443 Winslow Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5443 Winslow Crossing offer parking?
No, 5443 Winslow Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 5443 Winslow Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5443 Winslow Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5443 Winslow Crossing have a pool?
No, 5443 Winslow Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 5443 Winslow Crossing have accessible units?
No, 5443 Winslow Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 5443 Winslow Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 5443 Winslow Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5443 Winslow Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 5443 Winslow Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
