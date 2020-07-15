All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 539 Prince of Wales - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
539 Prince of Wales - 1
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

539 Prince of Wales - 1

539 Prince of Wales · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

539 Prince of Wales, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
OPEN HOUSE, ThIs Sunday 3 to 5. Apply online at TheHouseThatGemBuilt.com Application fee $50.

$1099 / 2br - 1200ft2 - Newly renovated Beautiful townhome in quiet neighborhood (Stone Mountain)

Bad Credit...NO PROBLEM! Second Chance Credit Program! Newly Renovated Luxury end-unit Townhouse in Prince of Wales Community, wood flooring throughout for rent for $1099. 2 large bedrooms with cathedral ceilings , 2 baths, kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, dishwasher,and dining area, all black appliances. Master suite with private bath. Large living room with stone fireplace. French doors leading to a private patio off of living room, with attached storage Room. Washroom with washer/dryer hookup. Front, side and backyard. On Marta bus line. $1099 rent per month. $1300 Security Deposit. Second Chance Credit Program available. Application fee $50. Upon approval, administration fee of $100 will be due. Call (800) 484-2536 for appointment. AVAILABLE first week of June 2020! Pictures attached. Adcode: #GCD539

Submit application online at:

www.TheHouseThatGemBuilt.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Prince of Wales - 1 have any available units?
539 Prince of Wales - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 539 Prince of Wales - 1 have?
Some of 539 Prince of Wales - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Prince of Wales - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
539 Prince of Wales - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Prince of Wales - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 539 Prince of Wales - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 539 Prince of Wales - 1 offer parking?
No, 539 Prince of Wales - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 539 Prince of Wales - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Prince of Wales - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Prince of Wales - 1 have a pool?
No, 539 Prince of Wales - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 539 Prince of Wales - 1 have accessible units?
No, 539 Prince of Wales - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Prince of Wales - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 Prince of Wales - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Prince of Wales - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 539 Prince of Wales - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd
Doraville, GA 30340
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5
Doraville, GA 30340

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University