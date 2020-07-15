539 Prince of Wales - 1

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE, ThIs Sunday 3 to 5. Apply online at TheHouseThatGemBuilt.com Application fee $50.



$1099 / 2br - 1200ft2 - Newly renovated Beautiful townhome in quiet neighborhood (Stone Mountain)



Bad Credit...NO PROBLEM! Second Chance Credit Program! Newly Renovated Luxury end-unit Townhouse in Prince of Wales Community, wood flooring throughout for rent for $1099. 2 large bedrooms with cathedral ceilings , 2 baths, kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, dishwasher,and dining area, all black appliances. Master suite with private bath. Large living room with stone fireplace. French doors leading to a private patio off of living room, with attached storage Room. Washroom with washer/dryer hookup. Front, side and backyard. On Marta bus line. $1099 rent per month. $1300 Security Deposit. Second Chance Credit Program available. Application fee $50. Upon approval, administration fee of $100 will be due. Call (800) 484-2536 for appointment. AVAILABLE first week of June 2020! Pictures attached. Adcode: #GCD539



Submit application online at:



www.TheHouseThatGemBuilt.com