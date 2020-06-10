523 Windchase Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/71f4e1401c ---- Nice and friendly subdivision. 1 BR & 1BA Condo End Unit with generous space. A cozy fireplace in the living room with separate dining area. Unit comes with Washer and Dryer. Clubhouse, pool, and tennis on the property. Storage Unit included and one assigned parking space with ample visitor parking. Close to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, Stone Mountain Park. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Range